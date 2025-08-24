Man strangles girlfriend to death over control issues in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: A man strangled his girlfriend to death at an apartment in Kampung Baru Subang after being unable to cope with the pressure of being controlled in their relationship.

Sungai Buloh District Police Chief Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said the 47-year-old local suspect later called the police at 8.45 pm to inform them of the incident.

Acting on the information, he said a police team from the Sungai Buloh District Criminal Investigation Division rushed to the scene and found the couple’s rented room locked.

“The suspect only opened the door after police knocked on it several times,“ Mohd Hafiz stated.

Upon inspection, officers found a woman lying unconscious on the bed inside the apartment.

Further checks by two medical assistants from Sungai Buloh Hospital at 10.47 pm confirmed that the victim had died more than four hours before she was found.

Mohd Hafiz said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect strangled the 52-year-old victim with his hands, unable to bear being controlled in their relationship.

The suspect was arrested at the scene for further investigation and has been remanded for seven days until August 30.

He is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Police take this incident seriously and advised the public to remain calm, not to speculate, and to refrain from actions that may break the law.

Those with information related to the case may contact the Investigating Officer, Inspector Azraai Mohamad Amin, at 018-9696941 or approach the nearest police station. – Bernama