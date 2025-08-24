Sultan Brunei to undertake state visit to Malaysia, to attend 26th Annual Leaders’ Consultation

PUTRAJAYA: The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, will undertake a state visit to Malaysia from tomorrow until Thursday, at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The visit will be followed by the 26th Malaysia-Brunei Annual Leaders’ Consultation (ALC), said the Malaysian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Sunday.

The Sultan of Brunei will be accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, cabinet ministers and senior government officials during the visit.

The ministry said Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will be accorded a State Welcoming Ceremony at Istana Negara on Tuesday (Aug 26), followed by an audience with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim.

“A state banquet in honour of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and the Bruneian delegation will be hosted by Sultan Ibrahim,”read the statement.

During the visit, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in conjunction with the 26th ALC on Wednesday (Aug 27).

The ALC, which is the highest-level bilateral mechanism between Malaysia and Brunei, provides a platform for both leaders to assess the progress of ongoing cooperation, address outstanding matters, and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

According to the ministry, the visit and annual meeting reflect the special and longstanding ties between Malaysia and Brunei, reaffirming their collective efforts and commitment to advancing strategic collaboration for the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

In 2024, Brunei was Malaysia’s 6th largest trading partner within ASEAN, with total trade amounting to RM7.53 billion (US$1.77 billion).

From January to June 2025, total trade between Malaysia and Brunei stood at US$690 million (RM3.02 billion), with exports valued at US$500 million (RM2.18 billion) and imports at US$190 million (RM840 million).