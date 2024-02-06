DROP IN DAM LEVEL

A drop in the water level at the Air Itam Dam, which is currently at 30%, is not a cause for panic, said the Penang Water Supply Corporation. Its CEO K. Pathmanathan said the island may face a water shortage if there is no rainfall.

“So, even if the water level has been declining, we expect the supply to be sufficient.

“However, to be on the safe side and to ensure supply sufficiency, we need to use water wisely and reduce consumption by 10%.” The dam serves about 170,000 residents in Air Itam, Paya Terubong and parts of Green Lane on the island. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN