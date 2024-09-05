DURIAN INDUSTRY SWEET SUCCESS

The durian industry in the country is expected to experience significant growth in the global market, reaching RM238.4 billion by 2033. This represents a substantial increase from the RM118.93 billion recorded in 2023, said Agriculture and Food Security Deputy Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup. Celebrating the Durian Manufacturer Association’s first anniversary on Monday, Kurup said the Malaysian durian industry has become a significant contributor to the nation’s economy. (Pic) Malaysia is the leading producer of premium

Musang King durians. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN