MARVEL TEAM

In the run-up to Chinese New Year this weekend, Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur (BTSKL), which is one of the world’s largest malls, is seeing some 45,000 to 50,000 shoppers each day who are rushing to make their festive purchases. With such crowds, the mall has allocated more customer service personnel to help direct shoppers, some of whom get lost in the crowd, while others need help finding their way to entertainment outlets such as the cineplexes and Manekineko Karaoke (Level 1), Jungle Gym Land (Level 3) and Berjaya Times Square Theme Park (Level 5). However, what usually comes as a surprise to shoppers is how BTSKL’s customer service personnel know the location of any particular

shop when asked. The mall’s assistant general manager for marketing and promotions Alex Liew said while having a good memory is a bonus, it all boils down to BTSKL’s customer service training. (Pic) Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur customer service personnel providing assistance to visitors. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN