NICOTINE POISONS ACT

The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) has urged the government to consider reinstating nicotine in the Poisons Act amid the rising trend of vaping among the Malaysian youth. CAP senior education officer and anti-smoking activist N.V. Subbarow pointed out the ineffectiveness of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023, which was implemented in November 2023, adding that vape liquids are now easily purchased in physical and online stores due to weak implementation of the law.

(Pic) A worker showing a variety of vape liquids available in a store at Sungai Dua,

Butterworth. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN