NIGHT EXERCISES

A cardiologist has warned fitness enthusiasts not to engage in intense physical exercise at night, as it poses potential risks to heart health and may disrupt sleep patterns. Dr Hamat Hamdi from the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Specialist Centre said: “Smokers, those suffering from hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol and those above 40 must be aware of their exercise limits.

“Those in these high-risk categories should have medical assessments, including stress tests done to ascertain their exercise boundaries.” He said although comprehensive studies on nighttime exercises are limited, recognising the importance of rest at night is essential, adding that cortisol, which is a hormone that helps maintain alertness and provides energy during the day, declines in the evening as part of the body’s natural preparation for sleep.