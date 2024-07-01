Malaysia’s 91.4% internet penetration rate as of November, and the population’s over 90% smartphone usage, are propelling the online shopping boom for essential goods and services to unprecedented levels. Universiti Teknologi Mara senior economics lecturer Dr Mohamad Idham Md Razak said the Covid-19 pandemic, which initially fuelled the e-commerce explosion, created a digital consumer base that forced the development of a tech-savvy population. “This use of technology has also been bolstered by a growing middle class that is expected to constitute 40% of the population by 2025. They have rising disposable incomes, and consequently, a heightened demand for online goods and services. (Pic) Younger generations, especially Gen Z and millennials, are avid online shoppers. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN