WFH IMPACTING MENTAL HEALTH

The work-from-home concept, which gained popularity in recent times due to its flexibility, improved work-life balance and time saved in commuting between work and home, appears to have a darker reality. Malaysian Mental Health Association president Prof Datuk Dr Andrew Mohanraj Chandrasekaran said the negative impact on mental health caused by the work-fromhome transition is becoming apparent.

“As the country navigated the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the spotlight intensified on the various implications that working from home introduced to an individual’s psychological well-being.

“This paradigm shift in work arrangements triggered a closer examination of the intricate relationship between remote work and mental health. It has unveiled a landscape that

demands exploration and understanding.” According to a survey report by Jobstreet Malaysia, 67% of companies that are still operating have mandated their employees to work-from-home, but the survey said 48% of employers cited reduced productivity among their staff. Jobstreet said the preference for remote work is notably high among Gen X employees at 72% and Gen Y at 71%, followed by baby boomers at 66% and Gen Z at 64%. Andrew, who is also a consultant psychiatrist, said loneliness is a significant concern for individuals working from home, leading to mental health issues. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN