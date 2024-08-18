1 Rumah 1 Jalur Gemilang gains momentum as National Day approaches

KUALA LUMPUR: The 1 Rumah 1 Jalur Gemilang (1 House 1 Flag) initiative is expected to gain momentum in the final week leading up to National Day on Aug 31.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said apart from homes, numerous government and private buildings have also begun displaying the Jalur Gemilang to collectively inspire the spirit of Jiwa Merdeka.

“We started with ministry staff and civil servants, and we continuously remind them. I believe that in the next week or two, the activity of flying the Jalur Gemilang at homes will become even more vigorous, especially as Aug 31 approaches.

“Alhamdulillah, we are seeing more and more buildings displaying the Jalur Gemilang, and we hope the 1 Rumah 1 Jalur Gemilang programme will achieve its objective,“ he told reporters after distributing the Jalur Gemilang at Kerinchi People’s Housing Project (PPR) morning market here, today.

Fahmi, who is also the Lembah Pantai MP, said the flag distribution aims to further ignite the spirit of patriotism among residents ahead of National Day and Malaysia Day.

He expressed hope that this initiative would instill a deep sense of patriotism among the people, particularly the residents of Lembah Pantai, by encouraging them to proudly display the Jalur Gemilang at their homes, businesses and on their vehicles.

“A little reminder, always ensure the Jalur Gemilang is flown in its proper form, unfaded, untorn and displayed correctly. For more details, you can reach out to the Information Department or download the guidelines on how to properly display the flag,“ he advised.

The Jalur Gemilang distribution, organised by the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Information Department in collaboration with the Pantai Halt MADANI Community and the police, saw around 1,000 flags distributed to local residents, including traders and visitors at the Kerinchi PPR morning market.