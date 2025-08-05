Man Utd and Newcastle bid for Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko

Premier League clubs Manchester United and Newcastle United have reportedly made competing bids for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to German tabloid Bild. The 22-year-old Slovenian forward has attracted strong interest following his performances last season.

Manchester United tabled an initial offer of 85 million euros (£73.9 million) on Tuesday, matching Newcastle’s revised bid of the same amount, which included performance-related bonuses. The Magpies had initially offered 80 million euros over the weekend before increasing their proposal.

Sesko, who scored 13 goals and provided five assists in the Bundesliga last season, was left out of Leipzig’s recent friendly against Atalanta amid transfer speculation. Sporting director Marcel Schaefer confirmed the decision, stating, “due to the very concrete interests from several clubs.”

The Red Devils are looking to revamp their attack after a dismal campaign, having already signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer. Sesko’s potential arrival could signal the departure of Rasmus Hojlund, with reports suggesting United may offload the Dane for 35 million euros—less than half his 2023 transfer fee.

Newcastle, meanwhile, secured Champions League football with a fifth-place finish but face uncertainty over Alexander Isak’s future, with Liverpool reportedly interested. - AFP