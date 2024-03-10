122,658 RFID VEP tags issued as of Sept 30 - Loke

JOHOR BAHRU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 112,658 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags to Singapore-registered vehicles as of Sept 30, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that of the figure, 75,412 RFID VEP tags have been actively used since the implementation of VEP at the Malaysia-Singapore land border from Oct 1, while 37,246 tags have yet to be activated.

“This number also reflects the total VEP applications we have received so far,” he told a press conference during his visit to oversee VEP enforcement at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here today.

Loke added that JPJ is implementing phased enforcement by issuing reminder notices to owners or drivers of Singaporean vehicles who have not yet registered for VEP, starting last Tuesday.

He explained that enforcement is being carried out at the Malaysia-Singapore exit routes, with random checks on Singaporean vehicles detected without VEP registration at BSI and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), Gelang Patah.

He said that 678 Singaporean vehicles have been checked at both entry points, and 50 reminder notices have been issued since Tuesday.

The reminder notices, he said, were also given to owners of Singaporean vehicles who have completed the VEP pre-registration but have yet to submit the required three documents, namely the Certificate of Entitlement (COE), insurance, and identification card.

“However, for Singaporean vehicle owners who have registered for VEP but have not yet received their RFID tag, no reminder notice will be issued,“ he clarified.

Loke urged Singaporean vehicle owners to promptly register, install, and activate their RFID VEP tags to avoid any inconvenience when entering and exiting Malaysia.

“We have provided sufficient time, so we hope for cooperation. We understand that some applicants have not received their tags, and we will expedite the process,” he added.

When asked if fines will be enforced moving forward, he said the second phase of enforcement will be announced later to prevent last-minute VEP registrations.

“As of now, there are no fines, but this won’t last forever. We haven’t set a deadline for the first phase of reminder notices because if we do, some may delay their registration,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke has assured Singaporean vehicle owners on the protection of their personal data for the VEP registration as information obtained are subject to the Personal Data Protection Act.

Furthermore, he said Malaysian vehicle owners face similar regulations when applying for Singapore’s VEP, known as Autopass, which is also compulsory.

He also dismissed claims by Singapore-based media that the VEP system targets unpaid traffic offences by Singaporean motorists.

“Any motorist, including Malaysians, must settle outstanding summonses. This is a universal law, even in Singapore.

“This is not about issuing summonses or collecting fines, it’s about enhancing security and ensuring the smooth entry of foreign vehicles,” he said.