KWAP selects 12 global partners for RM6b Dana Pemacu fund

KUALA LUMPUR: The Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) has finalised 12 global general partners (GPs) for its Dana Pemacu initiative, allocating RM6 billion across conventional and Shariah-compliant funds.

The fund will focus on private equity, infrastructure, and real estate, supporting key sectors like food security, healthcare, and digital economy under the MADANI Economy framework.

Launched in May 2024, Dana Pemacu aims to drive Malaysia’s economic transformation through strategic investments.

The co-general partner (Co-GP) model pairs global investment managers with local talent, enhancing Malaysia’s private market ecosystem.

Selected GPs for private equity include Investcorp, Navis Capital Partners, Nexus Point, and The Vistria Group.

Infrastructure mandates go to Climate Fund Managers, DigitalBridge, I Squared Capital, and Seraya Partners. Real estate partners are Castleforge Partners Limited, Lendlease Investment Management, Savills Investment Management, and TrustCapital Advisors.

KWAP CEO Datuk Nik Amlizan Mohamed noted strong interest from global GPs, with over 40 submissions reviewed. The final 12 were chosen for their proven track records in investment management.

Most of KWAP’s investments under Dana Pemacu will be deployed domestically, with a focus on Shariah-compliant opportunities.