Kota MADANI housing project for civil servants launched by PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today highlighted that the Kota MADANI development is more than just a housing initiative for civil servants.

It embodies the Malaysia MADANI values, integrating modern living with essential facilities.

Speaking at a meeting with Prime Minister’s Department staff, Anwar explained that the project aims to resolve housing shortages for civil servants still on waiting lists.

“This is not an ordinary housing project. It offers exceptional comfort with nearby facilities, such as a school, mosque, gymnasium and playground,“ he said.

The RM4 billion Kota MADANI, located in Precinct 19, is a smart city development designed to be people and environment-friendly.

Developed by Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd (PjH) under a public-private partnership, it follows the build, lease, maintain, and transfer (BLMT) model without initial government funding.

Anwar praised Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) for repairing nearly 98 per cent of damaged civil servants’ quarters but noted that housing demand remains high.

He dismissed politically motivated criticism, urging the public to see the project as a sustainable solution.

The development will include 10,000 high-density residential units, accommodating over 30,000 residents, alongside vertical schools and public amenities.

The first phase begins in September 2024, with completion expected by late 2027.