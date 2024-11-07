15 companies selected for flood mitigation projects in seven states

PUTRAJAYA: Fifteen companies have been selected to implement projects under the flood mitigation plans (RTB) in seven states identified as frequently prone to flooding.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said all 15 companies had received the Letters of Acceptance from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage to carry out projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan in Johor, Selangor, Kelantan, Kedah, Pahang, Perak and Negeri Sembilan.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said the projects, with a total contract cost of RM1.245 billion, are crucial in reducing flood problems in the related river basins, ensuring safety and minimising property damage and public infrastructure losses.

“The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry is committed to implementing the planned and approved development projects to achieve the national agenda of transforming the water sector into a sustainable one,” he said in his speech at the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

His speech text was read by Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said he wanted the ministry to take immediate corrective and mitigative actions in response to all issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report.

He noted that all 16 issues related to national water management highlighted in the reports must be taken seriously.

“This includes delays in water resource development projects, the Tawau water supply scheme, delayed water supply development projects and water quality improvement projects, very low reserve margin rates, non-revenue water, violations of treated water parameters and water source pollution,” he said.

The LKAN 2/2024 revealed that 145 out of 712 water infrastructure development projects were delayed from the original schedule by between 86 and 1,076 days, involving costs amounting to RM6.15 billion.

The LKAN 2/2024 also highlighted that sewage treatment plants are the main contributors to the highest pollution load of 343 tonnes per day.