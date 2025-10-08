Verdict due in former Argentina president Kirchner assassination attempt case

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s judiciary will deliver a verdict on Wednesday against two people accused of a failed attempt to assassinate former president Cristina Kirchner.

The assassination attempt, caught on video, occurred as Kirchner mingled with supporters outside her home on September 1, 2022.

Main defendant Sabag Montiel, 38, allegedly pointed a gun at her head and pulled the trigger.

The gun misfired, and Montiel was caught by Kirchner’s followers and handed to police.

Montiel and his former partner Brenda Uliarte face attempted murder charges carrying up to 25 years in prison.

During trial, Montiel called his action “an act of justice” for “the social good.”

Uliarte’s defense team argued mental incompetence for the then-23-year-old.

Prosecutors dropped charges against third defendant Nicolas Carrizo after concluding he was unaware of the plot.

Analyst Facundo Cruz said the attempt “brought back dark memories” of violence resolving political differences in Argentina.

He referenced killings during the 1976-1983 dictatorship, noting “something that was thought to have been banished...could still happen” today.

The failed attack mobilized hundreds of thousands of Kirchner’s supporters into streets.

It occurred at the start of her corruption trial, which ended with conviction and house arrest since June.

Kirchner has repeatedly claimed her political opponents “want me in prison or dead” following her conviction. – AFP