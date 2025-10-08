BUDI95 quotas for e-hailing drivers based on fuel usage, details Oct 15

PUTRAJAYA: Eligibility for additional quotas under the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative for e-hailing and p-hailing drivers will be determined by their fuel consumption.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan stated that further details will be announced on October 15.

He assured that e-hailing and p-hailing drivers will know their BUDI95 eligibility by the middle of the month.

Full-time drivers who consume more fuel will consequently receive higher quotas.

Amir Hamzah, who is also performing the duties of the economy minister, said the government has received partial data from e-hailing companies via the Land Public Transport Agency.

This information is currently under review to ensure the subsidy is distributed accurately.

He mentioned he has not yet seen the full report submitted by APAD to the Ministry of Finance.

Calculations for additional quota can be made using APAD data, such as the distance a driver covers.

The minister stressed the importance of verifying that the fuel is genuinely used for work purposes.

He clarified that the government does not want to grant extra quota if the fuel is not actually being consumed.

Under the targeted BUDI95 subsidy, over 16 million Malaysians enjoy the subsidised RON95 price of RM1.99 per litre.

This subsidised price compares to RM2.60 per litre without the government subsidy.

The Ministry of Finance announced on October 1 that e-hailing drivers do not need to apply individually.

The government will instead coordinate with e-hailing operators for group applications. – Bernama