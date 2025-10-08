EU pushes key sectors to adopt made-in-Europe AI with €1 billion funding

STRASBOURG: The EU has told European businesses in critical sectors to increase their adoption of artificial intelligence while pushing for reduced dependence on foreign AI providers.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated “I want the future of AI to be made in Europe”.

The EU is mobilising €1 billion to promote European AI-powered tools in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, energy and defence.

Most funding will come from the EU’s Horizon research programme for projects including autonomous cars and advanced cancer screening centres.

Brussels is investing billions in developing Europe’s AI network through AI gigafactories and tripling data centre capacity.

EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen revealed only 13% of European companies used AI last year, though this figure has since increased.

The European Commission aims for 75% of businesses to use AI by 2030.

Virkkunen told reporters companies should “favour European solutions” where possible, while acknowledging this wasn’t always feasible.

The EU strategy warned that “external dependencies of the AI stack can be weaponised” increasing supply chain risks from state and non-state actors. – AFP