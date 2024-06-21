15 foreign women detained in immigration raid on Cheras massage parlours

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 15 foreign women believed to be working as masseuses were detained in a raid by the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department (JIM) at two premises offering such services in Cheras here today.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said three foreign men, believed to be caretakers of the premises, were also detained in the raid that took place from 6 pm to 9 pm.

He said the detained women included nine Thai nationals, two Chinese nationals and four Indonesian nationals, while the three men were all Indonesian nationals, all aged between 24 and 45.

“Inspections revealed that all of them were misusing their work passes and did not have travel documents,” he told reporters after the operation here.

All detainees were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Complex for documentation and investigation under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur JIM also conducted inspections at the Taman Bukit Cheras recreational area this afternoon and detained seven Myanmar nationals who were playing sepak takraw.

“The inspection was carried out following complaints from local residents who were concerned about their safety due to the large number of foreigners playing football and sepak takraw there.

“While the initial inspection did not reveal any immigration offences, the individuals were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Complex for further checks,” he said.