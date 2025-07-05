Amberwood Resort Residences – new lifestyle address in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A new lifestyle destination has arrived in Johor with the launch of Amberwood Resort Residences, an exclusive development born from a strategic collaboration between PIJ Property Development Sdn Bhd (PIJ Property) and Fiamma Holdings Bhd (Fiamma), with Chin Hin Group Property Bhd (CHGP) appointed as the project manager.

This partnership brings together local expertise, corporate strength and industry experience to deliver a resort-inspired living concept tailored for today’s urban lifestyle.

The Amberwood Resort Residences sales gallery is now open to the public, offering a first look at the thoughtfully crafted serviced apartments designed for a new generation seeking warmth, tranquillity and exclusivity in city living.

Strategically located in Larkin, Johor Bahru, the 3.49-acre leasehold development comprises 824 serviced apartment units across two towers – 490 units in Tower A and 334 units in Tower B. Conceived as an urban oasis, the residences blend natural elements with private living environments. Units range from 1+1 to 3+1 bedrooms, with built-ups between 560 sq ft to 872 sq ft, and prices starting from RM390,000. Each unit is fitted with a smart home system, enabling residents to control lighting, air-conditioning, and security features for a seamless and secure living experience.

Amberwood Resort Residences is a result of the strong synergy between three industry players. PIJ Property brings in-depth knowledge of Johor’s development landscape and a deep understanding of local community aspirations. Fiamma contributes with its robust corporate capabilities and proven track record in property development. Meanwhile, CHGP as project manager, ensures that every aspect of execution and marketing aligns with the brand’s high standards of quality and excellence.

With its strategic location, comprehensive amenities, and thoughtfully designed resort-inspired living concept, Amberwood Resort Residences is poised to become one of Johor’s most sought-after addresses.