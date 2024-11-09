15 Malaysian youths in mission to win first gold at Lyon WorldSkills competition

LYON: The WorldSkills competition (WSC 2024) officially opened its curtain yesterday (Sept 10), marking the start of the challenge for 15 highly skilled Malaysian youths to achieve the target of three medals at this championship.

The opening of WSC 2024, which is the third largest event in France after the Olympic and Paralympic Games, was inaugurated by French President Emmanuel Macron at LDLC Arena, the largest event venue in Lyon.

At the event, all the national contingents participating in WSC marched and carried their respective national flags amidst rousing cheers.

Palestine through a youth also received cheers and thunderous applause from more than 12,000 attendees who filled LDLC Arena for the ceremony.

WSC 2024 which will be held until Sept 15 brings together 1,400 competitors from over 70 countries and regions, to compete in 62 skill categories.

Malaysia participated in 14 of these categories, including Robotic System Integration, IT Software Solutions for Business, Heavy Vehicle Technology and Digital Construction.

By lining up highly skilled youths from various Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, Malaysia is also hoping to win the first gold medal at this contest.

Regardless of the success achieved by the Malaysian youths at WSC 2024, the TVET field cannot now be considered isolated or made a second choice career because it clearly opens up great opportunities and space for young people.

The focus, allocation and continuous exposure in TVET needs to be focused on to produce skilled local youth who are up for grabs in the eyes of the world.

WorldSkills International (WSI) president Chris Humphries in a press conference yesterday said investment in skills is important as the move is an effective way to create jobs and build a sustainable economy.

He said skills are the key to empowering youth, reducing inequality, stimulating industry competitiveness and ensuring sustainability.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi insisted that Malaysia’s participation in WSC 2024 will allow the country to explore various technologies and best practices in the TVET sector at an international level.