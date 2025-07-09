PM Anwar to open 58th AMM in KL with focus on regional concerns

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to open the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (58th AMM) on Wednesday, marking a key moment in Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship.

The event, themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability,’ will gather foreign ministers from ASEAN nations, Timor-Leste, and ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

The opening ceremony will be followed by the 58th AMM Plenary Session and Retreat Session, chaired by Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan. Discussions are expected to revisit progress on the South China Sea Code of Conduct and reinforce ASEAN unity.

A highlight of the agenda is the signing of the Instrument of Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), involving all ASEAN foreign ministers and Kao. The meetings, held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from July 8 to 11, will host around 1,500 delegates.

Myanmar’s absence at the ministerial level is notable, with representation limited to a senior foreign ministry official. Timor-Leste’s Foreign Minister will attend as an observer.

This gathering is one of the largest diplomatic assemblies in the region, focusing on security, sustainability, and cooperation. Malaysia’s fifth ASEAN chairmanship underscores its leadership role, having previously held the position in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. - Bernama