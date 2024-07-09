15-year-old boy drowns in Kuala Krai river

KOTA BHARU: A 15-year-old boy drowned in Sungai Kampung Lata Pauh, Kuala Krai, here today, according to the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Kelantan JBPM operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Razani Mamat said in a statement today that they received a distress call at 1.16 pm before a team was rushed to the location.

He said upon arrival, they found the unconscious victim had been brought ashore by members of the public, adding that the rescuers tried to resuscitate him before he was pronounced dead.

The body was handed over to the police for further action, he added.