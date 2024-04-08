165 flood evacuees in Muallim, 113 in Hulu Bernam tonight

IPOH: The Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the number of flood evacuees in Muallim has risen to 165 people from 32 families as of tonight, compared to 15 people from four families this morning.

A statement from the secretariat said 139 evacuees from 27 families from Kampung Ketoyong, Kampung Leonardo, Kampung Berop, and Kampung Kelawar are housed at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Khir Johari, Tanjung Malim temporary evacuation centre (PPS).

Whereas 26 evacuees comprising five families from Kampung Sri Behrang and Kampung Pau are sheltering at PPS Dewan Kampung Pauh Behrang Stesen, it said, adding that the weather at both locations is clear.

The river water levels of 19 at-risk locations in the districts of Kinta, Larut Matang and Selama, Kerian, Hulu Perak, Kampar, Kerian, Kuala Kangsar, Muallim, Perak Tengah, and Bagan Datuk remain normal.

“All these at-risk locations are affected by the water levels in Sungai Perak, Sungai Kurau, Sungai Kerian, and Sungai Bernam,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, over in Selangor, 113 people from six villages in Hulu Bernam, Hulu Selangor, were evacuated due to flooding this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said a team from the Kuala Kubu Baharu Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched following a distress call from Kampung Sungai Selisik around 5.50 pm.

The flooding affected Kampung Sungai Selisik, Kampung Serigala, Kampung Sungai Nilam, Kampung Sekolah, Kampung Masjid, and Kampung Paya Lebar, with water levels reaching about one foot and beginning to recede.

The 113 evacuees are being housed at the PPS Kampung Sekolah community hall.

The operation involved the police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Malaysian Armed Forces, Volunteer Fire Brigade, Ministry of Health, and Department of Social Welfare.