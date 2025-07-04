MACC communications officers enhance public messaging effectiveness

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) communications liaison officers are instrumental in ensuring the agency’s messages reach the public clearly and effectively.

Working closely with the Strategic Communications Division, these officers bridge the gap between MACC and the media, ensuring transparency and public trust.

Hisyam Mohd Yusoff, director of the division, highlighted the officers’ role in refining communication strategies.

He emphasised their importance in delivering accurate information through mainstream and social media channels.

“We hope that the appointed officers will develop their interest, showcase their talents, and contribute meaningfully to the MACC’s communication efforts,” he said.

The recent Joint Management Enhancement Programme, attended by 40 liaison officers nationwide, aimed to sharpen their media management skills.

Held over three days, the training focused on crafting news reports and feature articles.

Bernama’s Features and Current Affairs Desk assistant editor, Erda Khursyiah Basir, guided participants in writing techniques that ensure clarity and impact.

The programme also reinforced the importance of concise language in official communications.

Officers later shared internal guidelines on news writing formats to maintain consistency in media publications.

Looking ahead, the division plans to expand training with state-level writing workshops later this year.

These efforts align with MACC’s commitment to transparency and public engagement. - Bernama