Malaysia ranks 13th in 2025 global peace index, says Saifuddin

TAWAU: Malaysia has secured the 13th spot in the 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI), according to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

While the country’s overall score remained unchanged, its ranking slipped from 10th in 2024 due to improvements by other nations.

Saifuddin noted that Malaysia was placed 19th in 2023, showing progress over time.

He explained that Scandinavian countries advanced in peacekeeping expenditure and other indicators, pushing them ahead despite Malaysia’s stable performance.

“When compared with 165 countries, we are on the right track,“ he said during the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) Kampung Angkat MADANI launch in Kampung Inderasabah.

Official data from the GPI website confirmed Malaysia’s score of 1.469, ranking it 13th out of 163 nations. To further improve, Saifuddin highlighted tourism as a key focus.

The Home Ministry has engaged foreign diplomats through briefings and security reviews, particularly targeting high-potential markets like the US and Europe.

“By showcasing Sabah’s east coast to diplomats, we aim to boost tourist confidence and arrivals,“ he said, adding that these efforts have already yielded positive results. - Bernama