PETALING JAYA: A 17-year-old youth died tragically yesterday (June 10) in Gombak, believed to be due to food poisoning after consuming three fried eggs.

The father of the deceased explained that his wife had brought back fried bihun and fried eggs after attending a programme at a religious school in Sungai Cincin, as reported by Harian Metro.

He said that his son, wife and him had consumed the eggs, while his two daughters only ate the bihun.

Shortly after the meal, the three of them began experiencing stomach pains until today (June 11).

“Today, I went to the clinic and thought my son was fine.”

However when he returned home at noon, he discovered his son had already passed away.

He was informed that the food was ordered by the organiser of the program.

The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad has confirmed receiving reports regarding the food poisoning case.

Shahzihan said that no students from the school were involved in the food poisoning case and that the claims involving two deaths (due to food poisoning) involved third party (outsiders).

He said that Jais is still waiting for further reports to confirm the case.

According to Kosmo, Gombak district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir, said that his department received two reports of deaths related to the incident yesterday.

Noor Ariffin informed that the second death involved a two-year-old girl who died after eating the food which was brought home by her father.

The victim’s father, who works as a security guard, brought home food following a programme at the same school.

“Yesterday, the victim’s mother found her daughter contracted fever, was vomiting, and had diarrhea, so she took her to Selayang Hospital.

“However, the victim was pronounced dead while receiving treatment by Selayang Hospital officers,” he was quoted as saying.

Bodies of both victims have been sent to Selayang Hospital Forensic Department for further action, and the cases have been classified as sudden death.