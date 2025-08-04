MACC officers acquitted in gang robbery case by Kuala Lumpur court

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court acquitted and discharged three Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers, including a former officer, of gang robbery charges after the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi ruled that the evidence did not support the allegations, leading to the officers’ release without a defence being called.

The accused—Muhamad Haffiz Mohd Radzi, 35, Mohd Fahmee Mohamad Nor, 43, and former officer Azwan Asli, 40—were charged in December 2023 with robbing a man named Kun Gao of cash, a silver suitcase, and a black Louis Vuitton bag.

The alleged incident occurred at a condominium on Jalan Ampang in December 2021.

Judge Izralizam noted that the victim’s police report indicated the officers’ presence was linked to a money laundering investigation.

While the victim claimed he felt threatened, the court found no proof of wrongful restraint or use of a firearm.

“The actions were within the scope of MACC duties,“ the judge stated.

The charge under Section 395 of the Penal Code carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin led the prosecution, while the defence team included lawyers Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad and Azizzul Shariman Mat Yusoff.

Seventeen witnesses testified during the trial, which began in November 2024. - Bernama