New Johor police chief pledges reform under GREAT principles

JOHOR BAHRU: Newly appointed Johor Police Chief CP Ab Rahaman Arsad has committed to leading with reform and integrity, guided by the ‘GREAT’ principles—Good Governance, Responsibility, Empathy, Accountability, and Tenacity of Purpose.

A Johor native, Ab Rahaman is serving in his home state for the first time in his career. Leveraging his extensive police experience, he aims to enhance law enforcement and administration as Johor’s 67th police chief.

At his inaugural press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters, he outlined three key missions: ensuring professional and ethical policing, improving service delivery, and boosting the welfare of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel.

“These priorities align with PDRM’s national direction, but I will reinforce them through the GREAT principles to guide all Johor police personnel,” he said.

Ab Rahaman highlighted Johor’s strategic significance due to its borders with Singapore and proximity to Indonesia, making it a crucial national entry point for economic and social activities.

“Johor’s 10,000-strong police force is our greatest asset in addressing challenges like cross-border crime and drug trafficking,” he said.

Expressing confidence in his team, he added, “With cooperation from department heads and district police chiefs, we will maintain high safety standards and public trust.”

Ab Rahaman succeeds Datuk M. Kumar, now Director of Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department. - Bernama