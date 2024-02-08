196 victims from 30 families affected after stilt houses collapse in Semporna

SEMPORNA: About 196 victims from 30 families were affected after their stilt houses in Kampung Simunul Lorong 3 collapsed earlier this morning.

Semporna police chief Supt Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah, said 30 houses were destroyed, 28 of which were dwelled by 190 locals and two more occupied by six foreign nationals.

“The incident occurred at 10.15 am, starting with the collapse of two houses and followed by others due to the adjoining structure of the houses,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Farhan added that preliminary investigations suggest that the collapse was caused by strong winds and large waves that occurred on July 8, which had already caused two houses to tilt.

He said 33 police reports have been received over the incident.