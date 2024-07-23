2023 STPM: Johor, Sabah, Pahang record most candidates scoring perfect CGPA

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor, Sabah and Pahang are the states that recorded the highest number of candidates obtaining a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.00 for the 2023 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination.

In JOHOR, a total of 171 candidates obtained a perfect CGPA score compared to 160 in STPM 2022 which is an increase of 0.05 per cent.

In SABAH, the state recorded 130 candidates scoring a CGPA of 4.00 compared to 75 candidates in 2022 while in PAHANG, 106 candidates had the highest possible score compared to 78 candidates in 2022.

In KELANTAN, results of last year’s STPM saw the state’s CGPA increase to 2.97, surpassing the national CGPA of 2.84.

Kelantan Education Department deputy director (learning sector) Mohd Hassany Hashim said a total of 3,782 candidates sat for the 2023 STPM exam compared to 3,358 candidates in 2022.

In SARAWAK, 88 candidates achieved a CGPA of 4.00 while another 1,910 candidates got a CGPA of 3.00 to 3.99.

In PERAK, 82 candidates recorded a perfect CPGA, down from a total of 108 candidates for the STPM 2022.

In TERENGGANU, state education deputy director Wan Zuraidi Che Wan Zaid said the state recorded a CGPA of 3.11 in the STPM exam this time compared to 3.04 in the 2022 STPM, thus surpassing the national CGPA of 2.84.

In KEDAH, education deputy director Mahadhir Ismail said a total of 74 of the 2,850 candidates who sat for last year’s exam obtained a CGPA of 4.00 and overall the State Average Grade (state CGPA) for STPM 2023 was 2.88 compared to 2.84 in 2022.

In PENANG, education deputy director Roland @ Rozaidi Abu Hassan said 70 candidates obtained a CGPA of 4.00, with the Haji Zainul Abidin Sixth Form College (KTEHZA) showing the most candidates with a CGPA of 4.00.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, 45 students in the state obtained a CGPA of 4.00, of which 42 are social science students, one science student and two religious school candidates with a state CGPA of 2.82, which is the same as in 2022.

In MELAKA, out of 1,093 candidates who sat for STPM 2023 in the state, 21 candidates scored a CGPA of 4.00.

In PERLIS, state deputy director Ayub Ahmad said a total of 16 students out of 396 candidates who sat for the exam got a CGPA of 4.00.

In the Federal Territory of LABUAN, a total of 99.28 per cent of students passed the STPM exam, an increase of 2.03 per cent compared to STPM 2022, while four candidates in the region achieved a CGPA of 4.00.