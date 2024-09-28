2024 LTDL: Road closures, diversions in Taiping this Tuesday

IPOH: Several roads in Taiping will be closed and diverted from 6.30 am until the event concludes on Tuesday (Oct 1) for the third stage of the 28th edition of the 2024 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL).

Taiping police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail, said the affected routes include Jalan Tasik Lestari (heading towards Taiping Zoo) and Jalan Air Terjun (from Taman Botani junction heading to Taiping Zoo).

“The phased road closures and diversions are to facilitate preparations at the starting point at Taiping Zoo, ensuring the smooth operation of the third stage of the 2024 LTdL.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and follow traffic regulations, as well as instructions from traffic personnel, to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the event,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Nasir also said that additional road closures and diversions will begin at 10.15 am, 45 minutes before the flag-off at 11:00 am at Taiping Zoo.

“Among the roads to be closed in stages during the event are Jalan Zoo Taiping towards Taiping Prison, Jalan Pekeliling, Jalan Kamunting Lama traffic lights, Jalan Tamingsari and key areas such as traffic lights near Ambank, Taiping Hospital, the old HSBC building and Titi Kota traffic lights.

“Other affected areas include the Taman Kaya traffic lights, KFC junction, Taman Damai, Changkat Jering, Kampung Jelutong Mosque, Bukit Gantang, as well as roads in Kampung Pauh and the Taiping/Kuala Kangsar district border at Bukit Berapit,“ he said.

He advised road users to plan their routes and opt for alternative roads to avoid congestion due to the closures.

Parking on both sides of the LTdL route is strictly prohibited to prevent any accidents or disruptions.

“All roads will be reopened once the race has passed through the affected areas,“ he added.