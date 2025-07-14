Marang new bridge project set for completion by January 2027

MARANG: The new Marang Bridge project across Sungai Marang, part of Federal Route 3 (FT003) linking Kuala Terengganu to Kuantan, is on track for completion by January 2027. Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed the progress, stating the project has reached 54.7% completion as of June 30.

The RM338 million project, managed by the Public Works Department (JKR), began construction on December 9, 2021. It includes a 2.5-kilometre stretch along FT003, featuring a 220-metre bridge over Sungai Marang and a 680-metre flyover bypassing Marang town. Existing roads will also be upgraded over a 1.5-kilometre span.

Nanta addressed delays caused by land acquisition issues, now resolved, and assured no further extensions. “The contractor and officials have confirmed no more EOTs (extensions of time),“ he said during a site inspection.

The new four-lane bridge will replace the outdated 1950s structure, notorious for congestion during peak seasons. Its higher clearance will allow fishing boats from Zone C to navigate upstream without obstruction, benefiting the local fisheries sector.

“Beyond easing traffic, this bridge will stimulate Marang’s economy, particularly in fisheries and maritime logistics,“ Nanta added. The project was prioritised under the 12th Malaysia Plan due to rising traffic demands. - Bernama