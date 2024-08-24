220 flood victims in Muallim , LMS at three PPS

IPOH: A total of 220 victims involving 59 families in Muallim and Larut Matang dan Selama (LMS) have been evacuated to three relief centres (PPS).

According to the Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee, 188 victims involving 48 families were accommodated at two PPS in Muallim while 32 individuals comprising 11 families were at a PPS in LMS.

It said the evacuees from Muallim comprise 128 victims (32 families) from Kampung Pasir and 60 victims (16 families) from Kampung Slim Village, while the evacuees from LMS are from Kampung Tebuk.

The two PPS that are opened in Muallim are at the Kampung Pasir Jamek Mosque and the Slim Village Jamek Mosque, while the PPS in LMS is at Sekolah Kebangsaan Matang.

The statement also stated that the water in Sungai Slim, Slim River recorded a dangerous level of 26.29 metres. The normal level is 23.5 metres.

The water in 16 other rivers in Kinta, Perak Tengah, Muallim, Kuala Kangsar, Selama Kerian and Bagan Datuk districts are still at normal levels, it said.

It also stated that A121 Jalan Slim River-Behrang Ulu in the Muallim district had to be closed due to a collapsed road, while the FT 004 Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang Gerik-Jeli is only opened to one lane due to a landslide.