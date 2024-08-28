Paralympic games Paris 2024: Zahid wishes athletes a successful mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wished the best of luck to all the country’s paralympic athletes who will be embarking on their gold hunting mission at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Through a post on Facebook, Ahmad Zahid said all Malaysians will always pray for the success of the Malaysian contingent at the prestigious sporting event.

“Go #TeamMAS Go.The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have started and I wish the best of luck to the 30 extraordinary athletes who will represent Malaysia in this prestigious sporting event.

“Remember, in every challenge, there is an opportunity to create history. We in Malaysia will always wish you success. Go Malaysian Contingent!,“ he said.

Today, the torch of the national contingent will continue to be lit at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024 with the mission to hunt four more gold medals to complete the collection of 10 golds in total in the world’s prestigious sports games.