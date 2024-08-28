Best movies to watch this Merdeka

Celebrating domestic cinema’s outstanding films

Paskal is cinematic tribute to the bravery of Malaysia’s military heroes.

MERDEKA Day, which is celebrated on Aug 31 every year, is a momentous occasion for Malaysians, marking the nation’s liberation from colonial rule and honouring its diverse heritage. A powerful way to connect with this historic day is through film. Malaysian cinema provides a rich variety of stories reflecting the country’s journey, struggles and triumphs. Here is a curated list of movies that capture the essence of Malaysia’s spirit and are perfect for Merdeka viewing: Paskal (2018) Directed by Adrian Teh, Paskal is a 2018 action film inspired by the real-life elite Malaysian Navy force, Pasukan Khas Laut (Paskal). The film follows Lieutenant Commander Arman Rahmat and his team during a high-stakes rescue mission to free hostages from Somali pirates. As they navigate dangerous waters, the film delves into Arman’s conflicts, including his contemplation of retirement and a painful past involving a friend’s death. Combining thrilling action with a deep emotional narrative, Paskal serves as a gripping action film and a tribute to the bravery of Malaysia’s military heroes.

Sheriff: Narko Integriti (2024) Sheriff: Narko Integriti, directed by Syafiq Yusof, is a 2024 Malaysian mystery thriller exploring crime and integrity within law enforcement. The film follows Nazri, a narcotics officer disillusioned with the justice system’s failure to tackle a powerful drug syndicate and Sheriff, an officer investigating the “Meth Killer” case. Assigned to the same department, they uncover layers of corruption and moral dilemmas. The film offers a riveting examination of the fight against corruption, showcasing the personal and professional struggles of those dedicated to justice.

Sepet (2005) Directed by Yasmin Ahmad, Sepet is a 2005 romantic drama that addresses racial and cultural issues through a love story. The film centres on Ah Loong, a Chinese youth working at a video compact disc shop and Orked, a Malay schoolgirl. Their deepening relationship faces societal pressures and racial prejudices, illustrating the challenges of interracial romance in Malaysia. Sepet is a poignant reflection on racial and cultural dynamics, encouraging viewers to consider the true meaning of unity in a multicultural society.

Jagat (2015) Jagat, directed by Shanjhey Kumar Perumal, is a 2015 crime drama that provides a stark look at the struggles of Malaysia’s Indian community, focusing on the impact of poverty and crime. Set in the early 1990s, the film follows Appoy, a 12-year-old boy caught between his father’s aspirations and his uncle’s criminal lifestyle. The film explores social issues and systemic inequalities, offering a critical view of socio-economic challenges while providing a compelling narrative.

The Kid From The Big Apple (2015) The Kid From The Big Apple, directed by Jess Teong, is a 2015 family drama that explores cultural identity and generational differences through the story of a young girl and her grandfather. Sarah, an 11-year-old from New York City in the US, is sent to live with her grandfather in rural Malaysia. Initially resistant, Sarah gradually forms a bond with her grandfather and integrates into the local community. The film highlights the importance of family and understanding across generations, portraying the process of cultural adaptation and the strength of familial bonds.