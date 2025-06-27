Spain PM calls Gaza situation ‘genocide’ as death toll rises

GAZA CITY: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has described the ongoing conflict in Gaza as a “genocide,“ marking the strongest condemnation yet by a European leader. The statement comes as rescuers report 65 people killed by Israeli forces in the territory on Thursday.

Sanchez urged the European Union to suspend its cooperation agreement with Israel, citing a recent EU report indicating potential breaches of human rights obligations. “Gaza is in a catastrophic situation of genocide,“ he said ahead of an EU summit in Brussels.

Israel swiftly rejected the accusation, with its Madrid embassy accusing Sanchez of “demonising” the country and stating Spain was “on the wrong side of history.” The Spanish government deemed the embassy’s response “unacceptable” and summoned its charge d’affaires.

The conflict, now in its 20th month, has left Gaza’s two million residents facing severe shortages of food and medical supplies. Despite Israel easing its blockade in late May, aid distribution remains chaotic, with frequent reports of Israeli forces firing on civilians awaiting rations.

Mohammad Al-Mughair, Gaza’s civil defence agency medical supplies director, confirmed 65 deaths on Thursday. The Israeli military stated its troops fired “warning shots” near the Netzarim corridor to deter approaching suspects.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign has claimed at least 56,259 lives, mostly civilians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry. The UN considers these figures reliable.

Residents describe dire conditions. “My children have nothing to eat. I haven’t had flour for nearly two months,“ said Imad al-Attar from Khan Yunis. Another resident, Khaled Rashwan, lamented, “We are dying, and no one is paying attention to us.”

The US has approved $30 million in funding for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a controversial aid group operating in the territory. The UN has criticised the “weaponisation of food” in Gaza, while the WHO delivered its first medical shipment since March, calling it “a drop in the ocean.”

Efforts for a ceasefire continue, with Qatar announcing renewed mediation attempts. US President Donald Trump hinted at progress, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting pressure to end the war.