27 students suffer dizziness, vomiting due to odour pollution

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 27 students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Maju Jaya here experienced dizziness and vomiting today, believed to be caused by odour pollution in Kampung Maju Jaya and Kampung Tawakal.

Tebrau Member of Parliament Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the affected pupils received initial treatment at the school from healthcare personnel. Only one student was referred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for further treatment.

Following the incident, the school was ordered to close at around 1 pm by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

“I was personally informed by the Minister of Education over the phone after I raised the issue with her,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Puah urged the authorities to investigate and take stern action, emphasising that such incidents endanger lives and should not be taken lightly.

Meanwhile, State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the school operates in two sessions, with a total of 1,024 students, 64 teachers and six staff members.

Aznan confirmed that the school was closed for the day (Sept 9), and the authorities will decide later on the duration of the closure.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi in a Facebook post today acknowledged complaints of odour pollution in several areas around the state capital. He has since visited several affected locations to assess the situation and the extent of the pollution.

The Menteri Besar said an investigation is being conducted by the Department of Environment (DOE) and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

According to Onn Hafiz, a Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) team has also conducted a probe to identify the chemical residues in the contaminated water samples and to prevent further contamination.

“The investigation revealed that the chemicals detected in the river pose a threat to public health, with toxic components polluting the air and emitting a very strong and unpleasant odour,“ he said.

He added that the police (PDRM) and related agencies have been instructed to set up a special committee to address the pollution issue and ensure strict action is taken against the responsible parties.

The Menteri Besar also urged factory owners and the public to collaborate in maintaining environmental cleanliness and quality, ensuring the well-being and health of the community and preserving the environment for future generations.