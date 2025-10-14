Missing Janda Baik mosque imam found safe in Selangor resort

KUANTAN: The imam of Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque in Janda Baik who went missing on Saturday has been found safe at a resort in Sabak Bernam, Selangor.

Bentong police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar confirmed his station received a report about the imam’s unknown whereabouts at 1.14 am today.

He stated that the victim’s family managed to track his location to the resort around noon but discovered Ahmad Zalmi Abdul Ghafar had already checked out.

“The victim’s son contacted Bukit Tinggi police station at 9.40 pm to inform officers his father had returned home safely without injuries,“ Zaiham said in his statement.

The imam’s son Muhammad Syafique Aimie Ahmad Zalmi explained his father travelled to Sabak Bernam specifically to look for employment opportunities.

“My father didn’t inform his family about his job-hunting trip and went to the resort with very little money after learning about a job vacancy,“ the 37-year-old told Bernama.

Syafique added that family members couldn’t contact his father during his absence because his mobile phone was broken. – Bernama