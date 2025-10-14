Uruguay edge Uzbekistan 2-1 in Melaka friendly match

URUGUAY continued their fine form with a 2-1 win over Uzbekistan in an international friendly at the Hang Jebat Stadium tonight.

The two-time World Cup champions broke the deadlock in the 51st minute through Torres Peres.

Juan Manuel Sanabria then doubled the lead nine minutes later with a fierce strike.

Uzbekistan refused to go down quietly and pulled one back in the 82nd minute through Jiyanov Ruslanbek.

Despite the late pressure, Uruguay maintained their composure to secure back-to-back victories in Malaysia.

The match served as a valuable tune-up for both teams ahead of the 2026 World Cup. – Bernama