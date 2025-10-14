Government WFH during ASEAN Summit may inspire private sector review

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s decision to implement flexible work-from-home arrangements for civil servants during the ASEAN Summit could encourage private companies to review their own work policies.

Malaysian Employers Federation president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said such a review would enable the private sector to remain competitive and responsive to evolving workforce expectations.

He stressed that any adoption of similar practices in the private sector should remain voluntary, business-driven and guided by productivity outcomes.

“Flexible work arrangements, including Work-From-Home models, should remain a management prerogative based on the nature of the business, job functions, and operational feasibility,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He was responding to the Public Service Department’s announcement that heads of departments are authorised to approve WFH requests from civil servants residing within a 25-kilometre radius of their offices.

These arrangements particularly apply to those expected to be affected by traffic congestion during the upcoming summit.

Syed Hussain said that while the public sector’s initiative is commendable, the private sector operates under different productivity, accountability and competitiveness pressures that must be carefully balanced.

He explained that flexibility should not be viewed as a “one-size-fits-all” solution, as sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, construction and retail require physical presence to ensure efficiency, safety and service continuity.

“In contrast, knowledge-based or service-oriented industries may find hybrid or partial remote arrangements more compatible,“ he said.

Syed Hussain also pointed out that implementing flexible work in the private sector involves adjustments in performance management, cybersecurity, communication structures and workplace culture.

“Without proper frameworks and measurable outcomes, productivity could decline and team cohesion may weaken,“ he added.

He said employers are encouraged to explore flexibility within operational realities through staggered hours, compressed workweeks or hybrid schedules.

These arrangements should not compromise service quality or business sustainability. – Bernama