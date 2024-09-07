343 children involved in criminal activities since 2022 - Perak Exco

IPOH: A total of 343 cases of children involved in criminal activities were reported in Perak from 2022 until June 19, said State Women, Family, Social Welfare, Cooperatives and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Salbiah Mohamed.

Salbiah stated that of the figure, 314 were boys and 29 girls.

She said the highest crimes were drug-related with 85 cases, followed by human-related crimes (84), crimes involving properties (76), traffic offences (56) and other offences (29).

“In addition, there were gambling offences (eight), violations of the Minor Offences Act (three), weapons or firearms offences (one), and one offence under the Child Act,” she said at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

She said this in response to a question from Chaw Kam Foon (PH-Menglembu) who wanted detailed statistics on children involved in crime and statistics on crimes against children, including abuse, neglect, and sexual violence.

Salbiah added that 1,189 cases of children requiring care and protection, involving 446 boys and 743 girls, were reported by the Perak Social Welfare Department from 2022 until last month.

She said that for this year, 300 series of the Child Protection Advocacy Programme: KASIH Kanak-Kanak have been planned nationwide, including in Perak, with 30 series implemented.

“This programme aims to provide awareness to children, parents, families and the local community on the actions they need to take if they encounter child abuse and neglect issues,” she said.