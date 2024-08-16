40 injured Palestinians depart Egypt for treatment in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Forty injured Palestinian civilians from the Gaza conflict departed aboard two Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Airbus A-400M aircraft from Al Maza Air Base in Egypt, on Thursday night for treatment in Malaysia.

Egyptian Ambassador to Malaysia Ragai Nasr told Bernama that the two aircraft with 40 injured Palestinians and 80 of their relatives, departed from Al Maza Air Base in Cairo and are heading to Kuala Lumpur.

“Wishing them a safe trip to Malaysia,” he said.

The two aircraft and the patients are scheduled to arrive in Malaysia on Friday morning.

The injured Palestinians, who are currently receiving treatment in several hospitals in Egypt, have suffered a range of medical issues, including bone injuries and burns.

Earlier, Nasr said the patients will receive treatment at hospitals designated by Malaysia.

He added that the selection of the 40 wounded Palestinians for treatment in Malaysia was made under the direction of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, following a request from Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This is a coordinated effort involving multiple entities working together to fulfil Prime Minister Anwar’s request,” he said, pledging commitment to continue their efforts in collaboration with Malaysia.

On Aug 4, Anwar announced that Malaysia would assist in treating injured Palestinians by bringing them to Malaysia.

According to Nasr, Egypt is currently hosting over 70,000 Palestinians in 40 hospitals.

He assured that Egypt would extend support to any future requests from Malaysia.

“We will continue this assistance, whatever Malaysia asks of us in the future,“ he added.

Local health authorities confirmed on Thursday that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 40,005, with an additional 92,401 individuals injured, Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.