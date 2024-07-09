51% of adults in Terengganu are obese - State Health Director

KUALA NERUS: Some 51 percent of adults in Terengganu are obese or overweight, said State Health Director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong.

She said this was based on the findings of the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) conducted last year.

The obesity rate in Terengganu was also found to have increased, from 47.5 per cent in 2015 to 49 per cent in 2019, she said, adding that the problem is highest among individuals aged 25 to 50.

“This situation is quite worrying because it can lead to the risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure which also record an increase in cases every year,“ she said after opening the the Funwalk 10,000 Steps & Wellness Hub Open Day at the Seberang Takir Health Clinic, here today.

The fun walk, which aims to cultivate a healthy lifestyle, attracted 1,000 participants including staff of the State Health Department and the local community.

In another development, Dr Kasemani said there had been no monkeypox infection in the state, but as part of the preparation, briefings are conducted for medical officers and staff at hospitals and health clinics on the threat of the infection.

“Following the public health concern issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the department is on standby by giving briefings to hospital staff. This is to ensure they know what to do if a case is reported,“ she said.