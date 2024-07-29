66 communication towers under JENDELA 1 in Terengganu completed

PUTRAJAYA: Sixty six communication towers in Terengganu allocated under the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) 1 have been completed.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement today said with the construction, it increased the 4G coverage rate in populated areas to 97.54 per cent compared to 93.68 per cent previously, thus allowing residents to enjoy better quality Internet services.

According to MCMC, a total of 39 towers have been activated using Multi Operator Core Network (MOCN) technology, meaning users can enjoy services provided by CelcomDigi, Maxis and U Mobile.

“The provision of conducive Internet services is a priority for MCMC and the government to facilitate the people’s daily activities and improve the socio-economic status of the population,“ said the commission.

Of the 66 towers, a total of 19 towers are located in Hulu Terengganu while 12 towers each are in Marang and Setiu, with Dungun (nine), Besut (eight) and Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus and Kemaman districts with two towers each.