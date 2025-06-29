Frequent rain and thunderstorms forecast in Terengganu this week

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a weather advisory for Terengganu, forecasting frequent rain and thunderstorms from Sunday until Saturday.

The department urged the public to stay updated on weather conditions, particularly those involved in maritime activities.

Rosli Zakaria, director of MetMalaysia Terengganu, stated that the Southwest Monsoon season, which typically lasts until September or October, will bring unpredictable weather to the east coast.

“This week, Terengganu can expect thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings, accompanied by strong winds and high waves along coastal areas,“ he said.

He advised caution, especially for those participating in the ongoing squid jiggling season, as sudden weather changes could pose risks.

“We encourage everyone to check forecasts via the MetMalaysia website, myCuaca app, or hotline 1-300-22-1638 before heading out,“ Rosli added.

In a related incident, three individuals, including two young children, tragically lost their lives when a boat capsized near Pulau Perhentian during a storm late last night.

The vessel, carrying 15 passengers, sank amid heavy rain and rough seas.