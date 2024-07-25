8-month-old boy suffers brain hemorrhage allegedly from abuse

JOHOR BAHRU: An eight-month-old boy suffered a brain hemorrhage, allegedly due to abuse by his mother and her boyfriend in Pontian.

Pontian police chief Mohammad Shofee Tayib said a medical officer lodged a report at 9.15 am yesterday when the baby boy was brought to Pontian Hospital for treatment.

Prior to that, the baby was taken to a private clinic in Pontian town and was found unconscious on the way to the hospital.

“The baby was then referred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Bahru, where pediatric specialists identified a brain hemorrhage, oxygen deficiency and injuries including bruising around the eyes, all suspected to be from abuse,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the baby is currently in an induced coma due to respiratory issues.

“Following this, the baby’s 26-year-old mother was arrested at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Bahru, while her 24-year-old boyfriend surrendered at the Pontian district police headquarters yesterday,” he said.

Both suspects, who are unemployed and reside in Taman Nilam, Pontian have been remanded for seven days from today until July 31.

Mohammad Shofee said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(A) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a penalty of up to RM50,000, imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both.

He also urged the public to avoid speculation that could interfere with the investigation and encouraged anyone with information to contact the Pontian District Criminal Investigation Division.