86 SK Chepor pupils down with food poisoning

IPOH: Eighty-six students from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Chepor are suspected to be down with food poisoning after eating at the school canteen yesterday.

It is reported that all the affected pupils experienced symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and headaches after consuming various food items during their break at the canteen.

Perak Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said that the incident began around 10.50 am and involved both morning and afternoon session students.

“According to the Kinta Utara District Education Office (PPD), there are currently 86 students affected by food poisoning and one of them has been admitted to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB).

“The initial report that I received indicated that the suspected contaminated food includes curry mee, chicken curry and iced Milo. The Kinta District Health Office conducted an inspection and collected samples from the canteen at 11 am today, and the school management has been instructed to report the incident to Kinta Utara PPD,“ he said.

Khairudin said this to reporters after the closing ceremony of the Politeknik Ungku Omar (PUO) Open Day and Food Festival 2024 today.

He explained that the symptoms of food poisoning were detected when parents began reporting their children’s health concerns in the school’s WhatsApp group.

“The school took note of this and issued letters to the affected students to seek further treatment at health clinics and private practices. Additionally, one special needs student had to be admitted to the HRPB for monitoring,” he also said.

“Any further decisions will depend on the investigation by the health office, while the school must submit reports according to set procedures on the first, third and seventh days respectively.”