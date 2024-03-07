94 online rice sale ads removed as of May 31 - KPKM

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 94 online advertisements related to rice sales were taken down by e-commerce platform providers between Oct 1, 2023 and May 31 this year for not possessing the retail licences issued by the Kawalselia Padi dan Beras (KPB) regulatory body.

In a statement today, the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) said that checks found the rice being sold was believed to have been sourced from unauthorised suppliers.

It also said that the sale of controlled goods (rice) on e-commerce platforms is subject to the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522) and its accompanying regulations.

“If found guilty, the parties involved could be fined up to RM25,000 or imprisoned for up to five years, or both,” the statement said.

According to KPKM, padi and rice are controlled items under Act 522 and its regulations, which stipulate that any transactions involving controlled items at the mill, wholesale and retail levels, including online sales, require a licence issued by the KPB director-general.

“The absence of a controlled goods licence is an offence under Regulation 3 of the Control of Padi and Rice (Licensing of Wholesalers and Retailers) Regulations 1996,” the statement said.

KPKM added that the rice sold to online consumers is suspected of being imported into the country without government approval, which is an offence under Regulation 10(1)(a) of the same regulation.

“KPB will continuously monitor the activity of rice sales using online platforms in collaboration with e-commerce platform providers to curb this activity from spreading further,” it said while reminding traders that the sale of controlled goods must comply with current legislation.