A-G’s Report: KESUMA has no problem if any parties want to conduct further probe

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) has no problem if any relevant party wants to conduct further investigations into its agencies following the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2/2024 published on Thursday, said its Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

Sim said that KESUMA will not tolerate any violation of the law and has instructed the ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, and Human Resources Development Corporation (HRD Corp) chief executive, Datuk Shahul Hameed Dawood, to lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) based on the findings in the report.

“KESUMA takes the report by the National Audit Department and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) very seriously. The auditing process covers HRD Corp’s operations from 2019 to 2023,” Sim said in a statement.

He added that he was informed about the auditing process by the two bodies when he took over the ministry in mid-December 2023 and had instructed KESUMA and HRD Corp to fully cooperate with the National Audit Department and PAC.

Additionally, Sim initiated a reengineering process across ministries to ensure efficient governance. This included implementing measures at the HRD Corp level to prevent the issues raised in the National Audit Department and PAC reports from recurring.

Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, in LKAN 2/2024, recommended that KESUMA refer HRD Corp’s management to the relevant enforcement agencies after the government entity failed its audit.

Wan Suraya noted that actions and decisions taken by the HRD Corp management did not comply with procedures and did not protect the interests necessary for achieving the company’s objectives.

She also said that KESUMA needed to take appropriate action against the HRD Corp management for the irregularities identified.